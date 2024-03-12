News & Insights

Greek leader to visit Ankara in May in thaw with Turkey

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer

March 12, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced plans on Tuesday to visit Ankara in May, the latest step in a diplomatic thaw between the two historical rivals, which included a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Greece in December.

"I think there is sincere willingness from the Turkish leadership's side as well for us to be able to bridge our differences, to avoid tensions at least," Mitsotakis said in a televised interview with Greece's Skai TV.

Greece and Turkey, both NATO members, have long been at odds over issues including where their continental shelves start and end, energy resources, flights over the Aegean Sea, and policy towards the ethnically divided island of Cyprus.

They have taken high profile steps to improve their ties in recent years, notably since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

During Erdogan's visit to Greece three months ago, they agreed to boost trade, keep communication channels open, seek military confidence-building measures to reduce tension, and work on issues which have kept them apart, notably in the Aegean Sea.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Peter Graff)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.