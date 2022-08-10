Greek jobless rate eases slightly to 12.1% in June

Adds details, context

ATHENS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Greece's jobless rate dropped slightly in June to 12.1% from 12.5% the previous month, statistics service ELSTAT said.

After hitting a record high of 27.8% in September 2013, Greece's jobless rate has been falling, but it remains the highest in the euro zone.

Seasonally adjusted data released on Wednesday by ELSTAT showed 572,109 people were officially unemployed, with those under the age of 24 years still the hardest hit.

However, the jobless rate for people aged 15 to 24 dropped to 27.4% in June, from 31.71% in the same month in 2021.

Unemployment was worse among women than men, with the respective rates in June at 15.9% and 9.0%.

Greece's economy expanded in the January to March period at a faster pace compared with last year's fourth quarter, but its growth rate slowed on an annual basis.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alexander Smith)

