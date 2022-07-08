Greek inflation jumps to 12.1% y/y in June

Adds detail

ATHENS, July 8 (Reuters) - Greece's annual consumer inflation jumped to 12.1% in June, its highest level in nearly three decades, boosted by surging costs of energy, transport and foods, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

Inflation accelerated from 11.3% in May, according to ELSTAT. Month-on-month consumer inflation rose 1.6%.

Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation also rose further to 11.6% in June year-on-year from 10.5% in May, ELSTAT said.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Natural gas prices soared 117.7% on an annual basis, while electricity prices increased 70.4%, ELSTAT said.

The cost of fuel and lubricants rose 45.6% on the year, while prices of bread and cereals were up 15.9%, the data showed.

