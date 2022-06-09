Greek inflation jumps to 11.3% y/y in May, a 29-year high

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greece's annual consumer inflation jumped to its highest level in 29 years in May at 11.3% on the back of surging costs for energy, housing, transportation and foods, official data showed on Thursday.

Adds details

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual consumer inflation jumped to its highest level in 29 years in May at 11.3% on the back of surging costs for energy, housing, transportation and foods, official data showed on Thursday.

Inflation quickened from 10.2% in April, according to statistics service ELSTAT. Month-on-month consumer inflation rose 0.7%.

Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation also rose sharply to 10.5% in May from 9.1% in April, further squeezing disposable incomes.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Natural gas prices soared 172.7% on an annual basis, while electricity prices increased 80.2% and those for heating oil rose 65.1%, ELSTAT said.

The cost of housing rose 35.0% year-on-year while transportation prices were up 18.8%, with foods and non-alcoholic beverages 12.1% more expensive, the data showed.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters