Greek inflation eases to 8.5% y/y in November, lowest since Feb.

Credit: REUTERS/Adonis Skordilis

December 09, 2022 — 05:30 am EST

Written by George Georgiopoulos for Reuters ->

Adds details

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual consumer inflation slowed to 8.5% in November from 9.1% the previous month, easing to its lowest level since February, data showed on Friday.

High costs for energy, transportation, foods and durable household goods were the main factors underpinning the figures, statistics service ELSTAT said. Month-on-month consumer inflation was flat.

Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation also slowed to 8.8% in November from 9.5% in October, but continued to exert a squeeze on disposable incomes.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

The cost of housing rose 17.7% year on year in November while transportation prices were up 14.5%, with foods and non-alcoholic beverages 15% more expensive, the data showed.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.