Greek inflation eases to 8.5% y/y in November, lowest since Feb.

Adds details

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual consumer inflation slowed to 8.5% in November from 9.1% the previous month, easing to its lowest level since February, data showed on Friday.

High costs for energy, transportation, foods and durable household goods were the main factors underpinning the figures, statistics service ELSTAT said. Month-on-month consumer inflation was flat.

Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation also slowed to 8.8% in November from 9.5% in October, but continued to exert a squeeze on disposable incomes.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

The cost of housing rose 17.7% year on year in November while transportation prices were up 14.5%, with foods and non-alcoholic beverages 15% more expensive, the data showed.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.