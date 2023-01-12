Greek inflation eases to 7.2% y/y in December, lowest since January

January 12, 2023 — 05:44 am EST

Renee Maltezou for Reuters

ATHENS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Greece's annual consumer inflation slowed to 7.2% in December from 8.5% the previous month, easing to its lowest level since January, data showed on Thursday.

High costs for foods and durable household goods, transportation and apparel and footwear were the main factors underpinning the figures, statistics service ELSTAT said. Month-on-month consumer inflation fell 0.5%.

Greece's annual EU-harmonised consumer prices also moderated further to 7.6% in December from 8.8% in November, data showed.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

The cost of durable household goods rose 10.9% year-on-year in December, while transportation prices were up 10%, with food and non-alcoholic beverages 15.4% more expensive, the data showed.

For the whole of 2022, the average inflation rate on the HICP came in at 9.3%, compared with 0.6% in 2021.

