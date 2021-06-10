Greek industrial output jumps in April

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 22.5% in April compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 5.7% in March, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.
Looking at index components, manufacturing production increased by 22.8% from the same month in 2020, while mining output jumped 46.4%. Electricity production rose 22.4%.
*******************************************************
KEY FIGURES (%)
April
March
Feb.
Jan.
Dec.
Industrial output y/y
22.5
5.7*
4.2*
3.6
3.5
Manufacturing output y/y
22.8
3.4
2.7
1.0
0.03
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.