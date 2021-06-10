Greek industrial output jumps in April

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 22.5% in April compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 5.7% in March, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production increased by 22.8% from the same month in 2020, while mining output jumped 46.4%. Electricity production rose 22.4%.

*******************************************************

KEY FIGURES (%)

April

March

Feb.

Jan.

Dec.

Industrial output y/y

22.5

5.7*

4.2*

3.6

3.5

Manufacturing output y/y

22.8

3.4

2.7

1.0

0.03

* revised

source: ELSTAT

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

