Greek industrial output falls 1.4% y/y in December

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS

February 10, 2023 — 05:15 am EST

Written by Karolina Tagaris for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 1.4% in December compared to the same month a year earlier, after an downwardly revised 1.1 % drop in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 5.6% from the same month in 2021. Electricity output dropped by 21.9%, with mining production down by 13.4%.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

((karolina.tagaris@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376 455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.