Greek industrial output falls 1.4% y/y in December

ATHENS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 1.4% in December compared to the same month a year earlier, after an downwardly revised 1.1 % drop in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 5.6% from the same month in 2021. Electricity output dropped by 21.9%, with mining production down by 13.4%.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

