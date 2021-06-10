Greek EU-harmonised inflation stays negative in May

Contributor
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation stayed negative for the 14th consecutive month in May, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

The reading was -1.2% year-on-year from -1.1% in April.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Prices were led lower by clothing, footwear and the hospitality sector, all affected by a second wave of coronavirus curbs Greece had imposed from late 2020.

The country went through a deflationary phase during its debt crisis as wage and pension cuts and a protracted economic slump took a heavy toll on household incomes.

Negative inflation peaked in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9% year-on-year decline. The economy had emerged from deflation in June 2016 but fell back into it 14 months ago.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

