Greek EU-harmonised inflation eases to 8.8% y/y in November

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation slowed to 8.8% in November from 9.5% in October, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Greece's headline consumer inflation also fell to 8.5% last month from 9.1% in October, the data showed.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

