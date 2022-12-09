Greek EU-harmonised inflation eases to 8.8% y/y in November

Credit: REUTERS/Adonis Skordilis

December 09, 2022 — 05:03 am EST

Written by George Georgiopoulos for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation slowed to 8.8% in November from 9.5% in October, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Greece's headline consumer inflation also fell to 8.5% last month from 9.1% in October, the data showed.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.