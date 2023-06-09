Greek EU-harmonised inflation eases to 4.1% y/y in May

June 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation slowed to 4.1% in May from 4.5% in April, data showed on Friday.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Official statistics service ELSTAT also reported that headline consumer inflation in May dropped to 2.8% from 3.0% in April.

