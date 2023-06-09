News & Insights

Greek EU-harmonised inflation eases to 4.1% in May

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

June 09, 2023 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by Antonis Triantafyllou for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate slowed to 4.1% in May from 4.5% in April as housing costs fell, data showed on Friday.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Prices of food and hotels and restaurants rose by an annual 11.4% and 8.7% respectively, with housing costs dropping by 13.3%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose by 0.5%.

In April, prices of food and hotels and restaurants had increased by 11.1% each in April, while housing, which includes energy costs, had dropped by 13.7%.

Official statistics service ELSTAT gives a breakdown of the May figures on its website.

ELSTAT also reported that headline consumer inflation in May dropped to 2.8% from 3.0% in April.

