Greek economy to shrink 16% in the second quarter -finmin

ATHENS, June 24 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is expected to shrink by 16% in the second quarter, mainly due to weak tourism revenues as the sector feels the impact of curbs to contain the new coronavirus, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The country emerged from bailouts in 2018, after a decade-long debt crisis. The novel coronavirus has turned its expectations for sustained growth upside down, with the government projecting a contraction of up to 13% this year.

"Right now, it seems that there is no tourism ... on the islands," Christos Staikouras told a Greek radio station.

Last month Staikouras projected the economy could contract by 10-13% this year as a result of a lockdown which has mostly been lifted. The conservative government has taken steps to mitigate the impact of the recession and support businesses.

The economy shrank 1.6% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year based on seasonally adjusted data from statistics service ELSTAT. Year-on-year, it contracted at a 0.9% clip.

Staikouras said the second-quarter estimate has been fully incorporated in data sent to Greece's European partners, which included a projected contraction of about 16% in April to June.

The minister also said the country's cash reserves amounted to 37.5 billion euros ($42.36 billion) after the latest proceeds from T-bill auctions and a bond issue which together raised about 7 billion euros.

"In June and July we will not be tapping markets ... we have already covered about 80% of what we planned to borrow this year," Staikouras said.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

