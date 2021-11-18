Greek economy to grow by about 7% this year, better that expected, Finance Minister says

Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

The Greek government expects the economy to grow about 7% this year, better than the 6.1% it had projected in October's draft budget, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday.

Speaking on state radio ERT, Staikouras said the economy is expanding more than expected and will continue to grow at a high rate next year.

It is the second upwards revision of national output projections for this year in the past three months, on the back of a resurgence in consumer spending and a boost from its vital tourism sector.

Authorities were to present their final budget for 2022 to parliament on Friday.

Greece emerged from a decade-long financial crisis in 2018, but saw its economy slump again by 8.2 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on tourism.

