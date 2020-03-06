Greek economy shrinks in fourth quarter, annual growth clip slows

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - Greece's economy contracted in October-to-December compared to the third quarter, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product shrank 0.7% in the fourth quarter compared to a downwardly revised 0.4% growth rate in July-to-September.

The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 1.0% percent clip in the fourth quarter, decelerating from a 2.3% growth rate in the third quarter.

************************************************************ KEY FIGURES

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 GDP (q/q, pct)

-0.7

0.4*

1.0*

0.2

0.6* GDP (y/y, pct)

1.0

2.3

2.8

1.6*

* revised source: ELSTAT

