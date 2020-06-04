Greek economy shrinks in first quarter, contraction deepens

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Greece's economy contracted in January-to-March compared to last year's fourth quarter, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

ATHENS, June 4 (Reuters) - Greece's economy contracted in January-to-March compared to last year's fourth quarter, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product shrank 1.6% in the first quarter, at a faster pace compared to a 0.7% contraction in October-to-December.

The data also showed the economy shrank at an annual 0.9% percent clip in the first quarter after a 1.0% growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2019. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 GDP (q/q, pct)

-1.6

-0.7

0.4

1.0

0.2 GDP (y/y, pct)

-0.9

1.0

2.3

2.8

1.6 ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos) ((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EUROZONE GREECE/GDP (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters