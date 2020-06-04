Greek economy shrinks in first quarter, contraction deepens

ATHENS, June 4 (Reuters) - Greece's economy contracted in January-to-March compared to last year's fourth quarter, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product shrank 1.6% in the first quarter, at a faster pace compared to a 0.7% contraction in October-to-December.

The data also showed the economy shrank at an annual 0.9% percent clip in the first quarter after a 1.0% growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2019. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 GDP (q/q, pct)

-1.6

-0.7

0.4

1.0

0.2 GDP (y/y, pct)

-0.9

1.0

2.3

2.8

* revised source: ELSTAT

