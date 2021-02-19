Greek economy shrank 10% last year- cenbank chief

Adds quote, details on loans under moratoria

ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Greece's economy likely shrank by 10% last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the country's central bank told lawmakers on Friday.

"The decline in GDP is estimated at 10% in 2020 while at the moment recovery seems likely only from the second quarter this year," Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said during a speech on the problem of non-performing loans.

Stournaras, also a European Central Bank Governing Council Member, reiterated that the central bank estimates that about 8-10 billion euros of new impaired loans will burden the country's banks this year.

He said Greek banks have begun to offer solutions to borrowers who had asked for moratoria, loan payment deferrals which cannot exceed a maximum period of nine months.

"The amount of loans that were placed under a moratorium status from the start of the pandemic reached 27.6 billion euros ($33.50 billion) up to the end of 2020," Stournaras said.

Stournaras said the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) has notified banks on the importance of setting up mechanisms to separate viable from nonviable loans and to accurately reflect the related credit risks in their financial statements.

($1 = 0.8238 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

