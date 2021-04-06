Greek economy seen rebounding 4.2% this year- central bank chief

ATHENS, April 6 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is expected to rebound by 4.2% this year after an 8.2% slump in 2020, the head of the country's central bank told an annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday.

"Three factors that will influence the speed of the recovery include the acceleration of vaccinations, maintenance of fiscal support measures and the fast use of the recovery funds," Bank of Greece BOGr.AT Governor Yannis Stournaras said.

He said the government's primary budget is likely to show a 5.5% of GDP deficit this year as a result of fiscal support amidst the pandemic.

Greek banks' non-performing loans ratio is expected to drop to 25% this year from 30.2% at the end of 2020.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)

