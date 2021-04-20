Greek economy seen rebounding 3.5%-4.0% this year- IOBE think tank

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, April 20 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is seen rebounding 3.5% to 4.0% this year, provided there are no pandemic surges in the second half, after an 8.2% slump last year, the think tank IOBE said on Tuesday, trimming a previous 4.0%-4.3% growth forecast.

"Economic prospects are positive but in no way can we say that the health crisis has been tamed irreversibly," IOBE head Nikos Vettas said.

"We expect a restart in tourism from mid-May. Our baseline scenario assumes no flareup of the pandemic in the second half," he said.

The forecast sees the economy growing at a slower clip than a central bank forecast earlier this month. The Bank of Greece expects a 4.2% rebound in GDP this year.

The economy's contraction last year turned out less steep than expected despite tough restrictions to contain the coronavirus. Both the European Commission and the Bank of Greece had forecast a 10% decline in GDP.

Under an adverse scenario, the think tank sees the economy growing more slowly, by 1.5% to 2.0% this year.

Last year's lockdown-induced downturn caused a serious widening of Greece's budget and current account deficits, as tourism revenue plunged and government support measures led to increased spending.

"The return to a twin-deficit mode which characterised the recent 10-year debt crisis cannot but worry us," Vettas said.

Greece managed to correct a ballooning current account deficit that reached 15.2% of GDP in 2007 with tough austerity measures during its debt crisis but the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to widen to 6.7% last year, hurting tourism - a key earner.

Vettas said that tourism this year may have different qualitative characteristics, meaning the incoming revenue may disperse less well through the economy.

"We need to be cautious regarding tourism's multipliers this year. Better to save what we can this year and prepare better for 2022," he said.

