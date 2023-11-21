News & Insights

Greek economy seen growing by 2.9% next year -fiscal council report

November 21, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is seen growing by 2.9% in 2024, accelerating after an expected 2.4% expansion this year, the country's fiscal council said on Tuesday in a report citing budget data.

The government is expected to unveil the final 2024 budget late on Tuesday.

Greece's primary budget surplus is seen widening to 2.1% of gross domestic product next year from 1.1% of GDP in 2023.

The country has recently regained investment grade status for its debt, attracting investment as its economy strengthens after a decade-long economic crisis in 2009-2018. The Greek banks' bailout fund sold significant stakes in two of its two major banks last week.

