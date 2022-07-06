Greek economy seen expanding by 3.5-4.0% in 2022- IOBE think tank

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is seen expanding by 3.5-4.0% this year due to higher revenues from tourism and strong exports, the country's influential think tank IOBE said on Wednesday.

IOBE's previous forecast put growth at 2.5-3.0%.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

