Greek economy seen expanding by 3.5-4.0% in 2022- IOBE think tank

Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS

Greece's economy is seen expanding by 3.5-4.0% this year due to higher revenues from tourism and strong exports, the country's influential think tank IOBE said on Wednesday.

IOBE's previous forecast put growth at 2.5-3.0%.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

