Greek economy may contract 11% percent in 2020, central bank says

ATHENS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Greece's economy will shrink by 11% in the worse case in 2020, the central bank said on Monday, raising its forecast for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an earlier mid-year projection, the Greek central bank had put the economic contraction at 9.4% this year. In a bi-annual report, it said it expected the economy to recover with growth of 3.2% in 2021.

The government now expects a contraction in output of around 10.5%, according to the latest 2020 projections in the 2021 government budget now pending approval in the country's parliament.

Greece, which saw a quarter of its national output sapped by almost a decade of financial turmoil, emerged from recession in 2017.

A two-month lockdown in March through to May and the devastating effect of COVID-19 had on international travel sent shockwaves through the Greek economy, which relies on tourism.

Its economy shrank 14.1% in this year's second quarter, the steepest quarterly decline in at least 25 years. On a quarterly basis, it reported a 2.3% growth for the July-September period, but output was still 11.7% lower than in the same period a year ago.

The second wave of the pandemic forced the Greek government to impose another nationwide lockdown in early November after a big rise in coronavirus infections.

