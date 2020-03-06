Greek economy loses momentum in Q4 as coronavirus concerns build

* GDP shrinks 0.7% q on q in fourth quarter

* Annual growth pace slows to 1.0%

* 2019 growth pegged at 1.9%, below projections (Adds economist comment, details)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - Greece's economy performed worse than expected in the last quarter of 2019, contracting compared to the previous three-month period as its annual expansion rate slowed, data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.7% quarter on quarter, according to the seasonally adjusted data from statistics service (ELSTAT). Year-on-year growth decelerated to 1.0% percent from 2.3% in the previous quarter.

The government projects growth will pick up to 2.8% this year from a projected 2.0% in 2019. ELSTAT's first estimate for 2019 was 1.9%.

"The most worrisome reading is that Greece is entering 2020 with a weaker than initially expected momentum, at a time when concerns are building over the impact of the coronavirus on the world economy," said National Bank economist Mikos Magginas said.

Greece emerged from a decade of bailouts in August 2018 and is relying on financial markets to cover its cover borrowing needs.

Greece's central bank had been projecting GDP growth of 2.4% to 2.5% this year, before the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. The European Commission, in its winter forecasts, projected 2.4% growth from 2.2% in 2019.

Magginas said the fourth quarter reading "was below expectations despite a positive performance of main GDP components - private consumption, investments and net exports.

He cited a negative base effect from inventories, adding that the other GDP components were in line with expectations.

"There was no drag from net exports despite the clear slowdown in exports growth," he said.

Imports of goods and services, down 5.0% compared with the third quarter, outpaced a 3.5% decline in exports, still generating a positive contribution to overall domestic output.

************************************************************ KEY FIGURES

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 GDP (q/q, pct)

-0.7

0.4*

1.0*

0.2

0.6* GDP (y/y, pct)

1.0

2.3

2.8

1.6*

1.8* ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by John Stonestreet) ((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EUROZONE GREECE/GDP (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.