Greek economy expands slightly in final quarter

ATHENS, March 7 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, on strong domestic demand, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product increased by 0.2% in the final quarter of last year from a downwardly revised -0.1% in the third quarter.

Consumption rose by 1.2% in the fourth quarter and exports of goods and services, which include tourism revenues, rose by 0.4%, offsetting investment, which declined by 2.6%, the ELSTAT data showed.

For the whole year, the economy expanded by an annual 2.0%, according to seasonally unadjusted data, ELSTAT said.

The government expects its economy will grow by 2.9% this year, up from 2.4% in 2023.

2023

KEY FIGURES

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

GDP (q/q, %)

0.2

-0.1*

1.1

0.0*

GDP (y/y, %)

1.2

2.1

2.7*

2.0*

*revised

