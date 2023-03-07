Greek economy expands in Q4 2022

ATHENS, March 7 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded in October-to-December last year compared to the third quarter thanks to higher investment and consumer spending, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.4% in the fourth quarter from an upwardly revised 0.4% growth rate in the third quarter.

For the full year, the economy grew by 5.9%, non-seasonally adjusted data showed.

The government projects the Greek economy will slow to about 2.0% this year as soaring energy costs and inflation curb spending and investment.

2022

KEY FIGURES

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

GDP (q/q, %)

1.4

0.4*

1.1*

2.2

GDP (y/y, %)

5.2

4.4*

7.3*

7.5*

* revised

source: ELSTAT

