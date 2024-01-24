News & Insights

Greek bourse approves Athens airport planned listing

January 24, 2024

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters

ATHENS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Athens Stock Exchange has approved the planned listing of the Athens International Airport, the operator of Greece's biggest airport, it said late on Tuesday.

Athens plans to sell a 30% stake or 90 million shares in the airport through a combined offering to Greek and foreign investors and existing shareholders and list the asset.

All the prerequisites for the listing of the airport are met on condition that adequate free float of the company's shares will be achieved, the Athens Stock Exchange said in a statement.

