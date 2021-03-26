Greek bank NBG agrees to sell insurance arm, posts profit in 2020

By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

ATHENS, March 26 (Reuters) - National Bank of Greece (NBG) NBGr.AT, one of the country's four largest lenders, on Friday reported higher net profit for 2020 and said it agreed to sell a 90% stake in its insurance unit to private equity group CVC Capital Partners' Fund VII.

NBG said the nominal consideration corresponding to 100% of its Ethniki insurance subsidiary was 505 million euros ($596 million).

The price includes a payment of up to 120 million euros, based on meeting performance targets for NBG's bancassurance channel by 2026. The deal includes a 15-year bancassurance partnership, an agreement that allows an insurance company to sell its products to a bank's clients.

Banking sources told Reuters on Friday the bank had agreed to divest a 90% stake in its insurance arm.

The sale is part of NBG's EU-approved restructuring. It has sold assets in the Balkans and Turkey to focus on its domestic banking business.

NBG said the sale would be capital accretive, estimating a 60 basis point boost to its total capital ratio.

The deal needs approval from antitrust and regulatory authorities and shareholders.

Greek bank rescue fund Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), NBG's biggest shareholder with a 40% stake, granted its approval, NBG said. HFSF sought advice from Morgan Stanley and Deloitte on the sale.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were NBG's financial advisors on the deal.

CVC funds have invested more than 750 million euros in Greece since 2017.

In 2018, NBG ended talks with Shanghai-based Gongbao Group to divest a majority stake in its insurance business. Before that, a deal to sell 75% of the unit to U.S. fund manager Calamos Investments and EXIN Partners turned sour.

NBG said net profit from continued operations reached 591 million euros ($697.14 million) last year from net earnings of 470 million euros in 2019.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Edmund Blair)

