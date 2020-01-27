Greek 10-year govt bond yield sinks to three-month low after rating upgrade

The Greek 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest in three months after Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded Greece's credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-', citing better economic growth and fiscal prudence.

