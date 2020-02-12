Greek 10-year bond yield drops below 1% for first time

By Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greece's 10-year government bond yield fell below 1% for the first time on Wednesday, marking a milestone for a country bailed out three times in the last decade.

The yield dropped as low as 0.985%, Tradeweb pricing showed <GR10YT=TWEB>. At 1112 GMT it was trading down four basis points on the day at 0.989%.

Backed by an improving economy and credit ratings upgrades Greek debt has been one of the euro zone bond market's top performers this year, with the ten-year yield down nearly 40 basis points so far.

Fitch last month upgraded Greece's credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' saying GDP growth and budget discipline prudence meant government debt - currently proportionally the highest in the euro zone at 181% of GDP - was remaining at sustainable levels.

In August, Greece announced the removal of capital controls it had enforced in 2015.

That move was a big signal of the country's return to economic stability after three international bailouts since 2010, and it has this year sold its first 15-year bond since the financial crisis.

Greek debt, alongside others from southern Europe, have also benefited from a rush by investors to snap up any positive-yielding bonds at a time when more than two-thirds of the euro zone market has negative yields.

"It feels like Greece is evolving into a safe pick-up bond in this environment and it is a striking feature of this year's spread dynamics that even at times of uncertainty, peripheral markets have outperformed," said Christoph Rieger, rates strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"This shows that investors generally prefer to have a fixed income exposure as long as it has a (positive) yield."

Italian bonds also outperformed the broader euro zone market, despite the sale of 9 billion euros of 15-year paper on Tuesday that drew record orders. The 10-year yield was down 3 bps on the day to 0.94% IT10YT=RR.

In another sign of investor demand for peripheral debt, Portugal sold 1.23 billion euros of six and 14-year bonds, with the shorter maturity placed at a negative yield for the first time in a regular auction.

Yields on core 10-year German government bonds were up 2 basis point on the day, at -0.38% DE10YT=RR, on rising hopes that the spread of the coronavirus may have peaked DE10YT=RR.

They fell from the day's highs, up around 3 bps, after data showed euro zone industrial output tumbled more than expected in December.

Greek 10-year bond yield below 1% for first timehttps://tmsnrt.rs/31ODz6E

Greece and Italy debt pileshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2HtlEsR

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)

