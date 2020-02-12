Greek 10-year bond yield drops below 1% for first time

Greece's benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell below 1% for the first time on Wednesday, marking a milestone for a country bailed out three times in the last decade.

The Greek 10-year bond yield fell to as lows as 0.992%, Tradeweb pricing showed GR10YT=TWEB, dropping below 1% for the first time ever.

An improving economy and credit ratings upgrades have boosted Greek bonds in recent months. The country's positive yields have also attracted investors reluctant to hold a vast swathe of euro zone debt mired in negative yield territory.

