Greece's Thessaloniki Port teams up with Suez Canal to boost business

ATHENS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Thessaloniki Port Authority OLTr.AT, the operator of Greece's main port in the north, has teamed up with Suez Canal Economic Zone in Egypt, seeking to boost their business activities, the Greek port said on Wednesday.

Thessaloniki port, a main gateway to the Balkans, has signed an agreement with Suez Canal Economic Zone to exchange expertise and work to increase cargo and passenger flows between the two ports, Thessaloniki Port said.

The pair will establish a maritime line for perishable goods and bulk cargo and develop a cruise business, among other joint activities.

Greece said the agreement creates opportunities to further develop the maritime trade between Europe and Asia, given the strategic location of the two ports.

Thessaloniki Port has expressed an interest in acquiring a majority stake in the Alexandroupolis port, which is also in the north of Greece, as part of the country's privatisation drive.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

