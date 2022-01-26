Oil

Greece's Thessaloniki Port teams up with Suez Canal to boost business

Contributor
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

Thessaloniki Port Authority, the operator of Greece's main port in the north, has teamed up with Suez Canal Economic Zone in Egypt, seeking to boost their business activities, the Greek port said on Wednesday.

ATHENS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Thessaloniki Port Authority OLTr.AT, the operator of Greece's main port in the north, has teamed up with Suez Canal Economic Zone in Egypt, seeking to boost their business activities, the Greek port said on Wednesday.

Thessaloniki port, a main gateway to the Balkans, has signed an agreement with Suez Canal Economic Zone to exchange expertise and work to increase cargo and passenger flows between the two ports, Thessaloniki Port said.

The pair will establish a maritime line for perishable goods and bulk cargo and develop a cruise business, among other joint activities.

Greece said the agreement creates opportunities to further develop the maritime trade between Europe and Asia, given the strategic location of the two ports.

Thessaloniki Port has expressed an interest in acquiring a majority stake in the Alexandroupolis port, which is also in the north of Greece, as part of the country's privatisation drive.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular