Greece's Public Power reports 2020 profit on lower fuel, gas costs

Adds detail

ATHENS, April 20 (Reuters) - Greece's largest power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) on Tuesday reported a swing to profit in 2020, helped by lower fuel and gas costs for its plants.

PPC, which is 51% state-owned and plans to switch off all of its coal-fired plants but one by 2023, made a net profit of 35.2 million euros ($42.43 million) last year compared to a loss of 1.69 billion euros in the same period in 2019 when it booked significant asset impairments.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled, coming in at 886 million euros, in line with the company's 2020 guidance for EBITDA of 850-900 million euros.

Despite lower tariffs as part of government relief measures to help vulnerable consumers deal with the impact of COVID-19, PPC benefited from lower natural gas and carbon emissions costs as it closed two of its power units last year.

"For 2021, our goal is to repeat the 2020 performance in terms of recurring EBITDA," CEO Georgios Stassis said in a statement.

PPC covered 40% of Greece's electricity demand last year. Its finances have suffered in recent years due to a large backlog of overdue bills left unpaid during the country's economic crisis.

($1 = 0.8296 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by James Mackenzie and David Evans)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.