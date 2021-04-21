Greece's Public Power expects binding offers for power grid operator in Q3

ATHENS, April 21 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) <DEHr.ΑΤ> expects binding offers for a minority stake in its fully-owned power grid operator HEDNO in the third quarter of the year, a senior official at PPC said on Wednesday.

PPC, which is 51% owned by the state, is selling a 49% stake in HEDNO. Earlier this month, the power utility shortlisted nine investors for the grid, which operates a 242,000-km-long grid, bringing electricity to about 7 million households and businesses across Greece.

PPC, which covered 40% of Greece's electricity demand last year, had planned to upgrade a 660-megawatt plant in Ptolemaida, northern Greece, which now uses coal, to a gas-fired one from 2028 onwards as part of its strategy to terminate its reliance on coal.

The company will bring forward Ptolemaida's turnaround to latest by 2025 as carbon emission costs would change it to a loss-making one soon after it starts operations, the official said, adding that the plant's capacity will increase to 1,000 megawatt.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

