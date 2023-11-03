Greece's PPC signs 200 mln euro deal with Britain's Currys to acquire retailer

Refiles to fix typo in headline

ATHENS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) has signed a 200 mln euro agreement with British electricals retailer Currys to acquire retailer Kotsovolos, PPC said on Friday.

PPC said the deal was a "transformation move, in a market that is changing globally" in an era of energy transition.

"With the acquisition of Kotsovolos, PPC advances even faster in its transformation into an integrated provider of products and services," the Greek company said.

