Greece's Piraeus posts Q1 loss as loan-loss provisions rise

George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOGDAN CRISTEL

Piraeus Bank, Greece's largest lender by assets, on Monday reported a loss in the first quarter on the back of higher loan impairment provisions.

Piraeus Bank, which is 26.2 percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported a net loss of 232 million euros ($258.08 million) compared to a net profit of 14 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

