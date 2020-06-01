Greece's Piraeus posts Q1 loss as loan-loss provisions rise

ATHENS, June 1 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, Greece's largest lender by assets, on Monday reported a loss in the first quarter on the back of higher loan impairment provisions.

Piraeus Bank, which is 26.2 percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported a net loss of 232 million euros ($258.08 million) compared to a net profit of 14 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.