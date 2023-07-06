Greece's Piraeus Bank raises 500 mln euros with senior bond issue

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, part of Piraeus Financial Holdings BOPr.AT and one of Greece's four largest lenders, raised 500 million euros ($545 million) from a senior bond issue on Thursday, according to a source involved in the deal.

The yield on the bond, which has a five-year duration, was set at 7.25%, lower than the initial pricing of 7.37%, the source said.

Bids topped 900 million euros, meaning that the initial amount of 400 million euros was oversubscribed more than two times.

Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan and UBS Investment Bank were joint bookrunners.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by David Holmes)

