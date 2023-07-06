News & Insights

Greece's Piraeus Bank raises 500 mln euros with senior bond issue

July 06, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, part of Piraeus Financial Holdings BOPr.AT and one of Greece's four largest lenders, raised 500 million euros ($545 million) from a senior bond issue on Thursday, according to a source involved in the deal.

The yield on the bond, which has a five-year duration, was set at 7.25%, lower than the initial pricing of 7.37%, the source said.

Bids topped 900 million euros, meaning that the initial amount of 400 million euros was oversubscribed more than two times.

Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan and UBS Investment Bank were joint bookrunners.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by David Holmes)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.