Greece's Piraeus Bank eyes raising capital but no decision yet

ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's four big lenders, said on Friday it was considering a share capital boost with the potential participation of bank rescue fund HFSF, its largest shareholder, but it said no decision had been taken.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) fund, which holds a 61.3% stake in the bank, would have to decide whether it would take part and by how much, Piraeus said.

The bank told the Greek securities regulator that a share capital increase was "one of the options being assessed" and that it could involve HFSF and private investors.

"However, until now, no corporate decision has been taken to implement any of the aforementioned potential options under assessment," Piraeus said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Edmund Blair)

