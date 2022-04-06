Greece's Piraeus Bank buys out Iolcus investment firm

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

Piraeus Bank, Greece's fourth largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it agreed to fully acquire investment firm Iolcus for about 10 million euros ($10.88 million) to boost its fee-generating pools.

Set up in 2011, Iolcus manages the Apolis alternative investment funds and portfolios for private and institutional investors and has 1.0 billion euros in assets under management.

"The transaction will further diversify our fee revenue pools and deepen our know-how around the expanding asset management business in Greece," Piraeus CEO Christos Megalou said.

Grant Thornton advised Piraeus Bank on the deal.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

