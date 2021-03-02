Greece's Piraeus Bank agrees to sell bad loan notes to Intrum

ATHENS, March 2 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Tuesday it signed a binding agreement with loan servicer Intrum to sell 30% of the mezzanine notes of its securitised Vega portfolio of impaired loans.

Piraeus Bank said the Vega non-performing loan securitisation comprises mainly loans secured by residential and commercial real estate.

It said the securitisation involved three special purpose vehicles, namely Vega I NPL Finance DAC, Vega II NPL Finance DAC & Vega III NPL Finance DAC, with a total gross book value of about 4.9 billion euros ($5.88 billion).

"Our effort to decrease our NPE (non-performing exposures)stock is intensifying," Piraeus Bank CEO Christos Megalou said in a statement.

In February the bank applied to have the Vega securitisation included in the government's "Hercules" bad loan reduction scheme, which provides a state guarantee of about 1.4 billion euros on the senior notes.

"The implied valuation of the Vega portfolio based on the anticipated fair value of the senior notes and the sale price of the mezzanine notes corresponds to about 31% of the total gross book value of the portfolio," Piraeus said.

Together with a previous securitisation of bad loans known as Phoenix, the transaction will reduce the bank's ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs) to 36% from 47% in September, 2020.

"The expected negative capital impact of the transaction stands at about 1.9 percentage points over September's 2020 total capital ratio," the bank said.

The transaction is subject to all customary approvals, including the consent of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, which holds a 61% stake in the bank.

UBS Europe, J.P. Morgan and Alantra acted as arrangers and financial advisers to Piraeus.

($1 = 0.8332 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)

