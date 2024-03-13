News & Insights

Greece's OPAP posts record Q4 gross gaming revenue

March 13, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by Antonis Pothitos for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest gaming firm OPAP OPAr.AT on Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly gross gaming revenue (GGR) helped by increased playability in retail betting and higher engagement in its online casino.

OPAP said its quarterly GGR reached 581.2 million euros ($635.83 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 540.9 million a year earlier, while its quarterly recurring net profit was down 13.9% to 109.7 million euros on the back of higher deferred taxes.

"OPAP concluded 2023 with the strongest Q4 ever and achieved record revenues," Chief Executive Jan Karas said in a statement, adding that in the fourth quarter, there was "solid growth" in both the retail and online business.

The company expects its 2024 GGR to be between 2.15 billion and 2.20 billion euros and its annual earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 750 million and 770 million euros.

OPAP also said it will pay a total dividend of 1.85 euros per share for 2023, including the already paid interim dividend of 1 euro per share.

($1 = 0.9141 euro)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jonathan Oatis)

