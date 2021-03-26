Greece's NBG agrees to sell insurance arm, posts profit in 2020

ATHENS, March 26 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Friday reported higher net profit for fiscal year 2020,saying it agreed to sell a 90% stake in its insurance unit to CVC Capital.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 591 million euros ($697.14 million) versus net earnings of 470 million euros in 2019.

NBG said the nominal price of the sale valued 100% of its wholly owned insurance subsidiary at 505 million euros ($595.70 million).

($1 = 0.8477 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.