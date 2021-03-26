Greece's NBG agrees to sell insurance arm, posts profit in 2020

Contributors
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS

National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Friday reported higher net profit for fiscal year 2020,saying it agreed to sell a 90% stake in its insurance unit to CVC Capital.

ATHENS, March 26 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Friday reported higher net profit for fiscal year 2020,saying it agreed to sell a 90% stake in its insurance unit to CVC Capital.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 591 million euros ($697.14 million) versus net earnings of 470 million euros in 2019.

NBG said the nominal price of the sale valued 100% of its wholly owned insurance subsidiary at 505 million euros ($595.70 million).

($1 = 0.8477 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More