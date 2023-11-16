Greece's National Bank stake sale oversubscribed -source

Adds detail

ATHENS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The sale of a 22% stake in National Bank of Greece (NBG) held by the country's HFSF bank bailout fund was oversubscribed by about seven times by 1230 GMT on Thursday, a source involved in the process told Reuters.

The book-building process is expected to end later today.

The stake in NBG, Greece's second-largest bank by market value, is being sold via a public offering and a private placement from Nov. 14-16 at between 5 euros and 5.44 euros per share.

Earlier on Thursday the HFSF said that orders at less than 5.30 euros would "most likely not be considered" for allocation, having announced that it planned to increase the stake on offer to about 22% from 20% on the back of strong demand.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by David Goodman)

