Greece's National Bank sells non-performing corporate loans

Angeliki Koutantou
National Bank (NBG) has concluded the sale of non-performing corporate loans with A total principal amount of about 900 million euros ($991.98 million) to Symbol Investment NPLCO DAC, it said on Monday.

The bank said it sold the loans for about 28% of their principal amount.

Morgan Stanley advised National Bank on the sale.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

