Greece's National Bank sells impaired shipping loans to funds

ATHENS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT has signed deals to sell a 262 million euro ($288.78 million) portfolio of shipping loans to investment funds as part of its effort to reduce its load of soured credit, Greece's second-largest lender said on Wednesday.

The bank said it sold the loans for about 50% of their outstanding balance as of end June 2019. The transaction will have a marginal impact on its Core Tier 1 capital ratio.

NBG said Cross Ocean Partners advised the funds buying the loans which will be serviced by QQuant Master Servicer, a firm licenced by the Bank of Greece.

NatWest Markets advised National Bank on the sale.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.