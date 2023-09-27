News & Insights

Greece's National Bank sells 500 mln euro bond

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 27, 2023 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by Athens newsroom for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, Greece's second-largest lender by market value, concluded the sale of 500 million euros ($527.85 million) of subordinated Tier II bonds at a yield of 8%, it said late on Tuesday.

Total bids for the paper, which matures in 10 years and is callable in 5 years, topped 1.3 billion euros, the bank said in a statement.

The issue is part of the lender's strategy to improve its capital structure and boost its minimum required eligible liabilities (MREL), a supervisory requirement for banks, it added.

Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Societe Generale acted as joint bookrunners, NBG said.

($1 = 0.9472 euros)

(Reporting by Athens newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((athens.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; 0030 210 3311800))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.