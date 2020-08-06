Greece's National Bank Q2 profit drops after lower trading gains

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) <NBGr.AT. on Thursday reported lower second quarter net profit from continued operations compared to the first quarter on the back of lower trading, fee and commission income.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 58 million euros ($68.59 million) versus a net profit of 407 million euros in the first quarter.

The group's ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, eased to 29.9% of its loanbook from 30.8% in March.

($1 = 0.8456 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

