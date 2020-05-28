Greece's National Bank Q1 profit grows, boosted by trading gains

National Bank (NBG) on Thursday reported sharply higher first quarter net profit from continued operations compared to last year's final quarter as stronger trading income offset a rise in loan impairments and weaker core income.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 409 million euros ($451.95 million) versus a net profit of 18 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The group's ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which includes non-performing loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, fell to 30.9% of its loanbook from 31.3% in December.

