Greece's National Bank posts higher Q3 profit

National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Friday reported higher net profit in July-to-September compared to the second quarter.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit reached 192 million euros from net earnings of 18 million euros in the second quarter.

