Greece's National Bank grows Q1 profit y/y, bad loan provisions fall

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Friday reported higher net profit in January-to-March compared to same quarter a year earlier on the back of lower provisions for impaired loans.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 578 million euros ($703.77 million) from net earnings of 407 million euros in the first quarter of 2020.

National Bank's ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which include non-performing loans and other credit likely to turn bad, dropped to 13.1% of its loan book at the end of March from 13.6% at the end of last year's fourth quarter.

"Our domestic NPE exposure is now at 4.1 billion euros, further reduced since year end 2020 on sustained negative organic formation despite COVID-19," Chief Executive Paul Mylonas said in a statement.

He said that loan payment performance after the expiry of repayment moratoria remained "encouraging, with less than 7% of moratoria beneficiaries in early arrears, more than 30 days past due."

The bank said it provided step-up solutions to borrowers that continued to experience temporary economic difficulties due to COVID-19 post after the expiry of moratoria, with these loans amounting to about 300 million euros.

NBG said operating expenses dropped 9.3% year-on-year to 179 million euros in the first quarter, driven by sharp cuts in personnel expenses mostly on the back of voluntary exit schemes in 2020 and 2019 which reduced headcount by about 900.

($1 = 0.8213 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Louise Heavens)

