Greece's National Bank grows Q1 profit y/y, bad loan provisions fall

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Friday reported higher net profit in January-to-March compared to same quarter a year earlier on the back of lower provisions for impaired loans.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 578 million euros ($703.77 million) from net earnings of 407 million euros in the first quarter of 2020.

($1 = 0.8213 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

